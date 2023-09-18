Julian Draxler will continue his career in Qatar

PSG player Julian Draxler has moved to Al-Ahly in Qatar, the club's website reported.

Al-Ahli confirmed the arrival of PSG midfielder Julian Draxler on their official website. According to Le Parisien, the deal cost the Qatari club around 8-9 million euros. The German's contract with PSG was calculated until 2024, but the Parisians sold him now so as not to lose him for free in a year.

The 29-year-old football player's contract runs until 2025. According to L'Equipe, Draxler has long had doubts about moving to Qatar and asked the club to give him time to think before agreeing the transfer. However, Julian eventually decided to team up with his former PSG teammate Marco Verratti.

On December 24, 2016, it was announced that Draxler will play for French club Paris Saint-Germain from January 2017. The contract of the German football player with the Paris club was concluded for 4.5 years. According to an ESPN source, the transfer fee for Draxler was 35 million euros, another 10 million euros can be paid as bonuses.