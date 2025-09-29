Judgment day. The date is set for the discussion on Israel's exclusion from tournaments

And UEFA won't be handling it.

The issue of suspending Israel from international football has reached a critical point, with prominent figures from the football world weighing in. However, all this momentum could be thwarted by a legal conundrum.

Details: According to As, there shouldn't be significant obstacles to banning Israeli clubs from UEFA tournaments, as those decisions are made within Europe itself. But when it comes to barring Israel's national team from World Cup qualifiers, things get trickier. Even though UEFA organizes the European qualifiers, the World Cup itself falls under FIFA's jurisdiction. Therefore, it will be up to FIFA to decide on Israel's suspension from the national team competitions.

On Thursday, the FIFA Council will convene, and European federations are set to raise the issue, as it currently isn't even on the official agenda. However, as of now, no formal vote has been scheduled at either the UEFA or FIFA level.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the Donald Trump administration might intervene in this matter, as it is strongly opposed to the possible suspension of Israel's national team from the World Cup in the United States.