Juanfer Quintero On His Return To River: "Gallardo Called Me, And I Couldn't Say No"

Juanfer Quintero On His Return To River: “Gallardo Called Me, And I Couldn't Say No”

Football news Today, 17:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Nearly three years after his last match in red and white, Juan Fernando Quintero made his official return to River Plate in the goalless draw against San Lorenzo. The Colombian playmaker stepped onto the Monumental field once again, marking a much-anticipated reunion with head coach Marcelo Gallardo.

“Marcelo called me, and how could I say no to my home?” said Quintero after the match in an interview with ESPN. “You feel the love. This is what you want every day. I’m very happy.” The attacking midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, completing a return that had been in the works since earlier this year.

Coming off the bench in the second half, Quintero wasn’t able to influence the outcome but left glimpses of his signature skill. “It was a tough match. I still lack rhythm, but with the work I’ve been doing, I’ll get there,” he admitted. “It’s not easy when teams sit back, but what matters is that we tried.”

Juanfer acknowledged that the team is still in a transition phase. “We’re all getting to know each other. This was my first match—it’s normal. The work they’ve done in preseason will show in the coming days.” And he ended with a statement that echoes River’s identity: “We have to bring the right mentality. We’re River—we have to be at the top.”

