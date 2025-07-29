Jordan Brewster Joins América Femenil in Defensive Boost

América Femenil has officially announced the signing of 25-year-old defender Jordan Brewster, who arrives from Bay FC in the United States. A former U.S. youth international, Brewster brings technical quality, poise in possession, and a strong decision-making profile that fits perfectly with coach Ángel Villacampa’s tactical vision.

Her addition comes at a crucial time for the club, which has suffered key injuries to players like Karen Luna, Jana Gutiérrez, Daniela Espinosa, and Sarah Luebbert. With a squad needing impactful reinforcements, Brewster’s arrival is part of a broader strategy to keep América Femenil in title contention.

The team has started the Apertura 2025 strong, earning three wins in three matches against Cruz Azul, Xolos, and León. Despite recent criticism directed at Villacampa and sporting director Claudia Carrión, club leadership remains committed to the current project.

Alongside the high-profile signing of Bruna Vilamala, Brewster’s addition further strengthens a roster determined to reclaim championship glory.