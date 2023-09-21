RU RU NG NG
João Cancelo has shared his emotions regarding his transfer to Barcelona.

João Cancelo has shared his emotions regarding his transfer to Barcelona.

Football news
Steven Perez
João Cancelo has shared his emotions regarding his transfer to Barcelona.

The latest addition to Barcelona's defensive ranks, João Cancelo, has articulated his deep satisfaction with his new club. He expressed his desire to establish himself and contribute meaningfully to the team's endeavors, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Portuguese full-back turned down Manchester City, the treble winners of the previous season, in favor of Barcelona, a choice guided by his childhood dreams. Although this decision necessitated a salary sacrifice, Cancelo did not hesitate when the opportunity to join Barcelona arose. He asserted that Manchester City stands as an exceptional team currently, yet when the call of Barcelona beckons, resistance becomes futile.

"My family and all my friends are well aware that I have long yearned to find myself in Catalonia. Barcelona has always held a special allure for me, especially because it was graced by my football idols. Now, I am eager to demonstrate my capabilities to aid the team's resurgence to where it rightfully belongs," the Portuguese player declared.

He extended his gratitude to Manchester City, acknowledging that it was yet another dream come true. This achievement, he attributed to his teammates, Guardiola, and the dedicated coaching staff. In his view, Manchester City represents the pinnacle of world football at this moment.

It is worth recalling that Cancelo has already made three appearances for Barcelona, finding the net on one occasion.

