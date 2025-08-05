RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Jonathan Klinsmann: “There’s Pressure Being Dad’s Son. I Need to Be Good”

Jonathan Klinsmann: “There’s Pressure Being Dad’s Son. I Need to Be Good”

Football news Today, 00:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Jonathan Klinsmann: “There’s Pressure Being Dad’s Son. I Need to Be Good” Jonathan Klinsmann: “There’s Pressure Being Dad’s Son. I Need to Be Good”

After years under the shadow of his famous surname, Jonathan Klinsmann is beginning to forge a career that’s all his own. The son of Jürgen Klinsmann, Germany legend and former USMNT coach, has taken a path that sets him apart: he’s a goalkeeper. Now, after a breakthrough season with Cesena in Italy’s Serie B, he’s eyeing the 2026 World Cup.

“There’s definitely pressure,” he tells The Athletic. “It’s just the feeling of needing to prove yourself. Knowing that people will always have something to say, I need to be good.”

At age 10, Jonathan switched from playing midfield to goalkeeping—initially for fun. It became a career-defining moment. His father, relieved at the position change, knew it would spare him direct comparisons with his own striking legacy.

From Bayern Munich’s youth ranks to Hertha Berlin and LA Galaxy, his career has had setbacks. He was named best goalkeeper in the 2017 Concacaf U20 Championship and saved a Europa League penalty later that year. But limited minutes, a concussion that cost him the Olympic qualifiers, and inconsistent roles at various clubs stalled his rise.

In 2024, he took a chance by moving to Cesena without guarantees of starting. “I needed consistent games,” he says. “It wasn’t easy. At first, I wondered if I’d made a mistake.” But an October start changed everything. He played 28 games, kept seven clean sheets, and saved three out of four penalties.

Off the pitch, he also learned hard lessons. At 16, he mocked Landon Donovan on Twitter after his dad left him out of the 2014 World Cup squad. The tweet went viral and led to press scrutiny. “It was a wake-up call. A one-minute lesson on what not to do,” he recalls. “It changed my perspective. It was better to learn that at 16 than at 30.”

Now settled in Italy, embraced by Cesena fans, and a standout among a growing American contingent in the country, Klinsmann is feeling momentum at last. He sees similarities between Mauricio Pochettino and his father, and believes he can earn a USMNT call-up.

“I’d love to be part of it,” he says of the World Cup on home soil. “That’s definitely a goal.”

Late bloomer or not, Klinsmann might be peaking at just the right time.

Related teams and leagues
USA USA Schedule USA News
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:05 Jonathan Klinsmann: “There’s Pressure Being Dad’s Son. I Need to Be Good” Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Chaos in La Paz: The Strongest Fans Injure Their Own Player With Flares Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Carrascal Admits Stress Over Flamengo Deal and Embraces Competition: “Didn’t Hesitate for a Second” Football news Yesterday, 22:35 Alexsander Returns to Brazil with Atlético Mineiro and Eyes Titles: “It Has a Special Flavor” Football news Yesterday, 22:00 Universidad Católica Sanctioned by FIFA Ahead of Sudamericana Clash with Alianza Lima Football news Yesterday, 21:32 CPL Week 17 Recap: Forge Run Riot, Pacific Strike Late and Vancouver Snap Skid Football news Yesterday, 21:30 Rampla Juniors Facing Relegation as Foster Gillett Fails to Deliver Football news Yesterday, 21:25 USL Championship Week 22 Recap: Louisville Rolls, El Paso Hits Six and Orange County Surges Football news Yesterday, 21:05 Tomás Rodríguez Shines in Venezuela and Draws European Attention Football news Yesterday, 20:35 Falcao Nears Retirement as No Offers Materialize
Sport Predictions
Football Today Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football Today Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025 Football Today Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Football Today Klaksvik vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 5, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores