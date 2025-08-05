Jonathan Klinsmann: “There’s Pressure Being Dad’s Son. I Need to Be Good”

After years under the shadow of his famous surname, Jonathan Klinsmann is beginning to forge a career that’s all his own. The son of Jürgen Klinsmann, Germany legend and former USMNT coach, has taken a path that sets him apart: he’s a goalkeeper. Now, after a breakthrough season with Cesena in Italy’s Serie B, he’s eyeing the 2026 World Cup.

“There’s definitely pressure,” he tells The Athletic. “It’s just the feeling of needing to prove yourself. Knowing that people will always have something to say, I need to be good.”

At age 10, Jonathan switched from playing midfield to goalkeeping—initially for fun. It became a career-defining moment. His father, relieved at the position change, knew it would spare him direct comparisons with his own striking legacy.

From Bayern Munich’s youth ranks to Hertha Berlin and LA Galaxy, his career has had setbacks. He was named best goalkeeper in the 2017 Concacaf U20 Championship and saved a Europa League penalty later that year. But limited minutes, a concussion that cost him the Olympic qualifiers, and inconsistent roles at various clubs stalled his rise.

In 2024, he took a chance by moving to Cesena without guarantees of starting. “I needed consistent games,” he says. “It wasn’t easy. At first, I wondered if I’d made a mistake.” But an October start changed everything. He played 28 games, kept seven clean sheets, and saved three out of four penalties.

Off the pitch, he also learned hard lessons. At 16, he mocked Landon Donovan on Twitter after his dad left him out of the 2014 World Cup squad. The tweet went viral and led to press scrutiny. “It was a wake-up call. A one-minute lesson on what not to do,” he recalls. “It changed my perspective. It was better to learn that at 16 than at 30.”

Now settled in Italy, embraced by Cesena fans, and a standout among a growing American contingent in the country, Klinsmann is feeling momentum at last. He sees similarities between Mauricio Pochettino and his father, and believes he can earn a USMNT call-up.

“I’d love to be part of it,” he says of the World Cup on home soil. “That’s definitely a goal.”

Late bloomer or not, Klinsmann might be peaking at just the right time.