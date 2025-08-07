RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Joint training: Carlos Sainz shares photo from cycling trip with his girlfriend

Joint training: Carlos Sainz shares photo from cycling trip with his girlfriend

A ride in the great outdoors
Lifestyle Today, 06:27
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Carlos Sainz on a bike training session Photo: https://www.instagram.com/carlossainz55 / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz regularly heads out for bike rides to stay in peak physical condition. This time, the racing driver took his girlfriend Rebecca along for a training session, sharing the moments on his Instagram page.

The Spaniard posted several Instagram stories, showing himself cycling down the road and lifting his bike high above his head atop a cliff with the sea in the background. Among the photos, there’s also a shot of Carlos and Rebecca posing together, wrapped in a warm embrace.

It’s worth recalling that Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson have been known to be together since July 2023. Rebecca is a regular guest at Formula 1 races and has already met Carlos’s mother and sisters.

Currently, Carlos Sainz races for Williams and holds 16th place in the Formula 1 championship standings, having scored 16 points so far this season.

Leading the season is Australian driver Oscar Piastri, representing McLaren.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores