Joint training: Carlos Sainz shares photo from cycling trip with his girlfriend
Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz regularly heads out for bike rides to stay in peak physical condition. This time, the racing driver took his girlfriend Rebecca along for a training session, sharing the moments on his Instagram page.
The Spaniard posted several Instagram stories, showing himself cycling down the road and lifting his bike high above his head atop a cliff with the sea in the background. Among the photos, there’s also a shot of Carlos and Rebecca posing together, wrapped in a warm embrace.
It’s worth recalling that Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson have been known to be together since July 2023. Rebecca is a regular guest at Formula 1 races and has already met Carlos’s mother and sisters.
Currently, Carlos Sainz races for Williams and holds 16th place in the Formula 1 championship standings, having scored 16 points so far this season.
Leading the season is Australian driver Oscar Piastri, representing McLaren.