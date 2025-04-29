Jesurún Confirms Néstor Lorenzo Will Remain Colombia's Coach Through 2026

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 20:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Despite recent poor results, Néstor Lorenzo will continue as Colombia’s head coach through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As reported by El Tiempo, Ramón Jesurún reaffirmed that Lorenzo’s position was never under threat, even after a stretch of four winless matches in the South American qualifiers.

Jesurún revealed that his communication with Lorenzo is frequent and productive, stressing that both parties have a clear understanding of the changes needed. Colombia, currently sixth with 20 points from 14 matches, will face Peru at home and Argentina away in June, two crucial fixtures to revive their qualifying campaign.

“The continuity of coach Lorenzo was never, ever in doubt,” Jesurún stated, emphasizing that recent setbacks offer valuable lessons but the long-term project remains strong. He expressed full confidence that the team will turn things around starting with the upcoming FIFA window.

Colombia will host Peru on June 6 at Estadio Metropolitano, maintaining their traditional 3:30 p.m. kickoff time in Barranquilla, aiming to boost both morale and their standing on the road to 2026.

Colombia
