Javier Tebas expressed confidence in the inviolability of the president of Real Madrid

The President of La Liga, Javier Tebas, responded to allegations of referee manipulation directed at "Real Madrid" president Florentino Perez.

"The part of the interview where it is said that Florentino Perez is inviolable – I believe in this. I believe in it because it's not just what Villarrejo is saying; it's a widespread opinion in the country. Everyone knows this; it's an objective fact," quoted Javier Tebas by Marca.

It's worth noting that Tebas has admitted on several occasions that he sympathizes with "Real Madrid." However, his relationship with Florentino Perez is strained.