Jannik Sinner reveals details of his withdrawal against Alcaraz
Jannik took to the court carrying an injury.
Details: In his post-match address, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner explained why he retired after just five games in the ATP 1000 final in Cincinnati:
"Normally, I start by addressing my opponent, but today I want to begin with the fans. I’m truly sorry to disappoint you. Since yesterday, I haven’t been feeling well. I hoped a night’s rest would help, but it only got worse. I tried to come out and put up a fight, but I just didn’t have the strength.
I apologize to all of you. I know some of you may have taken Monday off or made special arrangements, and I’m genuinely sorry for that.
Congratulations to Carlos. Another title for you. I know this isn’t the way you wanted to win, but you’re having an incredible season. You and your team are doing an amazing job. I wish you all the best at the US Open and for the rest of the season." Sinner said.
Yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first ever Cincinnati Masters title, winning the opening five games against Sinner before the Italian was forced to retire due to injury. For the Spaniard, this marks his 22nd ATP title overall, including five Grand Slam triumphs.
