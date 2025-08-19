Jannik Sinner reveals details of his withdrawal against Alcaraz

Jannik took to the court carrying an injury.

Details: In his post-match address, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner explained why he retired after just five games in the ATP 1000 final in Cincinnati:

"Normally, I start by addressing my opponent, but today I want to begin with the fans. I’m truly sorry to disappoint you. Since yesterday, I haven’t been feeling well. I hoped a night’s rest would help, but it only got worse. I tried to come out and put up a fight, but I just didn’t have the strength.

I apologize to all of you. I know some of you may have taken Monday off or made special arrangements, and I’m genuinely sorry for that.

Congratulations to Carlos. Another title for you. I know this isn’t the way you wanted to win, but you’re having an incredible season. You and your team are doing an amazing job. I wish you all the best at the US Open and for the rest of the season." Sinner said.