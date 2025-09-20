Jamus vs Al-Hilal Omdurman: can Al-Hilal gain the upper hand in this clash?

The opening match of the CAF Champions League qualifiers will see Jamus take on Al-Hilal Omdurman. The showdown is set for Sunday, September 21, at 15:00 Central European Time. Here’s our match preview and prediction.

Jamus vs Al-Hilal Omdurman: match preview

Jamus is a football club from South Sudan, representing the local Premier League, the top tier of national football. The team is relatively young, founded in 2004, and has yet to make its mark on the international stage. Last season, Jamus attempted to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup but fell short in the qualifiers, losing to Stade Tunisien with an aggregate score of 0-5. Now, as national champions, they have a new opportunity—this time in the Champions League.

Al-Hilal Omdurman, meanwhile, brings far more international pedigree to the table. The Sudanese powerhouse has clinched the national championship for the fourth consecutive time and is once again chasing a place in the CAF Champions League group stage. Last season, they made it to the playoffs, bowing out in the quarterfinals to Cairo’s Al Ahly—a significant achievement given their infrequent progress this far in the tournament. This year, Al-Hilal are determined to reach the latter stages once more and will be aiming to match or surpass last season’s run.

Match facts and head-to-head record

Jamus will be making their CAF Champions League qualifying debut.

Al-Hilal Omdurman has lost only one of their last eight matches.

Al-Hilal have scored at least once in eight consecutive games.

These two sides have never met before.

Probable line-ups

Al-Hilal Omdurman: Fofana, Mohamed Ering, Diaw, Ebuela, Diouf, Abdel Raouf, Salah Eldin Adil, Kane, Girumigisha, Koulibaly, M’Barek.

Prediction

There’s no doubt that Al-Hilal Omdurman come into this tie as the favorites. Expect them to go all out to secure progression to the next round. The optimal bet here is on the visitors’ individual total to exceed two goals.