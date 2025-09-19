James Rodríguez Skips León Trip to Tijuana Over Turf Concerns

James Rodríguez will not travel with León for their Apertura 2025 Week 9 match against Tijuana at Estadio Caliente, Milenio reported. The Colombian midfielder, who featured briefly against Tigres last week after returning from South American qualifiers, is absent despite no injury being disclosed by the club.

Sources indicate that the decision came from James himself, as he preferred not to play on artificial turf, widely seen by players as increasing the risk of injury. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the 33-year-old is prioritizing his fitness to remain available for what could be his final major international tournament.

For León, the timing is delicate. The team sits 10th in the standings with 11 points, while Xolos are sixth with 13. The fixture represents a direct battle for playoff positions. Head coach Eduardo Berizzo will rely on Jordi Cortizo, Óscar Jiménez, Iván Moreno and Alfonso Alvarado, who were all included in the squad photos released by the club.

James remains committed to staying fit and contributing when conditions allow, aiming to help León in domestic competition while preparing to lead Colombia’s promising generation into the next World Cup cycle.