James Rodríguez Could Join Real Oviedo After Being Benched at León

As reported by MARCA, James Rodríguez may soon be on his way out of Club León. The Colombian midfielder started on the bench in León’s 1–0 loss to Atlético de San Luis in the opening match of the 2025 Apertura, further highlighting the uncertain chapter he’s going through with the Mexican club.

James joined León with the goal of playing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but that dream was cut short due to FIFA’s rules on multi-ownership—both León and Pachuca belong to conglomerate Grupo Pachuca, making León ineligible to participate.

With the Club World Cup behind and León off to a rocky start, James could be considering a return to Europe. The most likely destination, reports suggest, appears to be Real Oviedo. Recently promoted to La Liga, the Spanish club also belongs to Grupo Pachuca and is aiming to avoid a quick relegation, after their 24-year wait to return to the elite. Adding James would be a high-profile move for the Spanish side and could help stabilize his career, though it would deal a heavy blow to León’s plans for the season.