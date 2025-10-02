Iwobi Reveals Hidden Injury Behind Ola Aina’s Afcon Final Struggles

Super Eagles star explains why his teammate could not match Simon Adingra in Abidjan showdown

More than a year and a half after Nigeria’s painful Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) defeat in Abidjan, Alex Iwobi has come to the defence of his longtime friend and teammate, Ola Aina.

On February 11, 2024, the Super Eagles fell 2-1 to host nation Ivory Coast in the final, a match that saw Nottingham Forest fullback Aina endure one of his toughest nights. Aina, one of Nigeria’s most consistent players throughout the tournament, surprisingly struggled to contain the pace and skill of Simon Adingra, who set up both Ivorian goals.

While fans and pundits were quick to criticise Aina’s display, Iwobi has now revealed that the defender had been carrying a serious injury into the final. Speaking on Episode 2 of The Bassey and Iwobi Show, the Fulham midfielder said:

“For those that don’t know, I’m sure Ola has already spoken about it in podcasts and interviews. He played with a grade 2c hamstring injury – I don’t even know how he managed it.”

Iwobi admitted that Adingra’s pace and relentless runs made the difference on the night, but stressed that Aina’s fitness struggles should be considered before judging his performance too harshly.

The midfielder also praised Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, who inspired Nigeria throughout the tournament. “Will played like he had free sight and he was the best player in the competition. Many of us sacrificed a lot for the Afcon,” Iwobi added.

Despite the disappointment of the final, Aina’s strong performances earlier in the tournament did not go unnoticed. The 27-year-old was named in CAF’s official Team of the Tournament – proof of his role in Nigeria’s run to the final.