Iván Román, Chile’s Rising Star Aiming for U-20 World Cup Glory

According to La Tercera, Iván Román heads into the U-20 World Cup in Chile as one of the standout names in La Roja’s squad. The Atlético Mineiro defender, however, will not feature in the group stage as he is suspended due to a red card picked up in the final game of the South American Championship earlier this year.

Born in 2006 and developed at Palestino, Román signed his first professional deal at 16 and made his debut in 2023. Despite his young age, he quickly accumulated playing time in the Chilean Primera División, Copa Chile and continental tournaments. In the 2024 Copa Libertadores, he made history by becoming the youngest Chilean ever to score in the competition at 17 years and 48 days, netting the winner against Portuguesa. After 42 games with Palestino, he moved to Atlético Mineiro on a deal running until 2029, gradually carving out minutes in the Brazilian league and the Copa Sudamericana.

Román’s rapid rise has established him as a key figure in Nicolás Córdova’s squad. He first appeared for Chile’s U-17s before cementing his place with the U-20s, shining during the South American tournament. His trajectory even earned him a senior debut, featuring against Brazil at the Maracanã just days ago.

Although he will miss the group stage, Román is hopeful Chile can advance so he can play later in the tournament. Off the pitch, he is seen as an atypical modern footballer, steering clear of social media and nightlife. “The mind is the most important thing for a footballer. It’s not always the most talented who make it, but those with the strongest mindset, those who make the best decisions. I’ve worked with my psychologist Enrique (Aguayo) since I was young,” he told La Tercera.