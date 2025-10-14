'It's a Shame': Taiwo Slams Super Eagles' World Cup Struggle

Former Defender Criticizes Osimhen-led Team's Lack of Urgency in Qualification Campaign

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo has strongly criticized the current Nigerian national team for its disappointing performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, calling the campaign “a shame.”

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions are struggling, with just three wins, five draws, and one defeat so far, which has put their World Cup hopes in serious jeopardy.

Taiwo, who played for Nigeria in the 2010 World Cup, stated that the team possesses enough talent and quality to qualify comfortably, pointing out the caliber of players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

“It’s a shame. Upon all the good players we have playing for good clubs, it’s a shame that we can’t make it to the World Cup,” Taiwo said. “We have a lot of good players; we have the quality to qualify. It’s just a minor thing that becomes a big thing for us.”

The former AC Milan player says it is a result of lack of early preparation and poor planning. He cited North African nations as better examples.

“If you are going for the World Cup, you need to start early... If you see Egypt and Tunisia, they started early, they won all their games,” he explained. “They can afford to rest players now. But for us, we can’t do that, we have to keep using the same players because we desperately need the points."

The Super Eagles now face a must-win match against the Benin Republic in Uyo, with anything less than a victory effectively ending their bid for a spot in the 2026 tournament.