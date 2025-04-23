RU RU ES ES FR FR
"It was not difficult." Cardozo assessed the decision to keep Suárez on the bench for the Al-Ahly match

“It was not difficult.” Cardozo assessed the decision to keep Suárez on the bench for the Al-Ahly match

"It was not difficult." Cardozo assessed the decision to keep Suárez on the bench for the Al-Ahly match

Defender Lucas Suárez did not perform at his best in the match against Kaizer Chiefs for a spot in the South African Cup final. This resulted in the center-back, on loan from Argentina's Talleres, being benched for the Champions League semi-final against Al-Ahly. Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardozo assessed this decision.

Details: The Portuguese specialist emphasized that it was not difficult for him to do so, as this is what is required of him as a coach. However, he was pleased with Suárez's reaction to this decision.

Quote: “It was not difficult to leave Suárez out; it was not difficult because, first and foremost, I am a coach and I have to make decisions, and I have to do it when I need to.

But let me tell you, I told Lucas Suárez before the start of the match against Al-Ahly that I trust him more than last week because right after he made that mistake, which unfortunately led to a goal for Kaizer Chiefs, he was up and moving forward in training, and he responded,” Cardozo stated.

Reminder: Previously, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach commented on Lucas Ribeiro's goal drought.

