“It was historic.” Cesar reveals who made the difference in Inter's last Champions League triumph

It has been 15 years since Inter’s last Champions League victory, but all of the heroes from that magical night in Madrid still cherish those memories. Much of the credit for that unforgettable triumph is given to the Nerazzurri’s manager, José Mourinho.

Details: Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar admitted that the Portuguese coach played a massive part in their success, highlighting Mourinho’s ability to motivate and unlock the potential of his players.