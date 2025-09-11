“It was historic.” Cesar reveals who made the difference in Inter's last Champions League triumph
It has been 15 years since Inter’s last Champions League victory, but all of the heroes from that magical night in Madrid still cherish those memories. Much of the credit for that unforgettable triumph is given to the Nerazzurri’s manager, José Mourinho.
Details: Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar admitted that the Portuguese coach played a massive part in their success, highlighting Mourinho’s ability to motivate and unlock the potential of his players.
Quote: “Mourinho played a huge role in everything that happened that night. He knew how to bring out the best in each of us. In his pre-match talk, he filled us with belief: we had already won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia — only one step remained for the treble. Inter hadn’t been champions of Europe for 45 years, but we didn’t feel the pressure.
Diego Milito was sensational that night at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was historic. None of us slept after the victory — we celebrated until we dropped. But I couldn’t meet the fans at the Duomo in Milan, as I had to fly straight to Brazil,” Cesar told FourFourTwo.