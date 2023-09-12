It is known when the first tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024 will go on sale

From October 3, 1.2 million tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024 will go on sale, the UEFA website reported.

UEFA has announced that from October 3 you can apply for tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024. Fans from all over the world have the same opportunity to apply through the official ticketing platform. More than 80% of the tickets, out of 2.7 of the total, will be available for the countries that will take part in the tournament and wider at a price of 30 euros. Another million will be available at a price of 60 euros.

With over 1.2 million tickets available during the application period from 3 October to 26 October 2023, fans can now create their ticket account here and be ready to start the application process.

Also, another million tickets will be sold in close cooperation with the respective national associations, for fans of the participating teams after the draw for the final tournament on 2 December this year.

Ticket sales will be suspended for fans of national teams participating in the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs scheduled for March 21 and 26, 2024.