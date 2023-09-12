RU RU NG NG
Main News It is known when the first tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024 will go on sale

It is known when the first tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024 will go on sale

Football news Today, 12:41
It is known when the first tickets for the 2024 European Championship will go on sale Photo: https://twitter.com/UEFA

From October 3, 1.2 million tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024 will go on sale, the UEFA website reported.

UEFA has announced that from October 3 you can apply for tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024. Fans from all over the world have the same opportunity to apply through the official ticketing platform. More than 80% of the tickets, out of 2.7 of the total, will be available for the countries that will take part in the tournament and wider at a price of 30 euros. Another million will be available at a price of 60 euros.

With over 1.2 million tickets available during the application period from 3 October to 26 October 2023, fans can now create their ticket account here and be ready to start the application process.

Also, another million tickets will be sold in close cooperation with the respective national associations, for fans of the participating teams after the draw for the final tournament on 2 December this year.

Ticket sales will be suspended for fans of national teams participating in the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs scheduled for March 21 and 26, 2024.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:02 A possible reason for Pogba's positive doping test is known Football news Today, 13:16 In Peru, they turned to a shaman to neutralize Neymar and the Brazilian national team Football news Today, 12:41 It is known when the first tickets for the UEFA EURO 2024 will go on sale Football news Today, 11:58 The Chelsea and Real Madrid star may end his football career Football news Today, 11:27 The president of La Liga said that the actions of Rubiales brought great damage to the reputation Football news Today, 10:49 Juventus is interested in the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 09:42 Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation Football news Today, 09:00 Manchester United is urgently looking for a player for a problematic position: there is a candidate Football news Today, 08:30 Klopp has made a final decision on working for the German national team Football news Today, 08:00 Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023