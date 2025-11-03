Ismaël Diomandé, former defensive midfielder for the Ivory Coast national team, has announced his retirement.

His contribution during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations will remain etched in the memories of fans.

Former Ivory Coast defensive midfielder Ismaël Diomandé has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

A key player in the Elephants' success at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, Diomandé's decision, shared on social media, marks the end of a rich career spanning approximately 15 years.

It all began at AS Saint-Étienne, where Ismaël Diomandé won a Coupe de la Ligue title. After this start to his professional career, he played for Caen, before moving abroad to Turkey and Romania. Despite notable performances, he has not found a club since July 2024, which led to his decision to retire.

Trained at the Mimosifcom Academy in Abidjan, the Ivorian has always expressed his passion for football.

"I will never leave the world of football because football has given me everything," declared Ismaël Diomandé.

This statement testifies to his deep attachment to his career.

