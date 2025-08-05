Is a boycott brewing? Crystal Palace removes all references to the Conference League from website

Crystal Palace's participation in the Europa League remains under review by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is set to deliver its final verdict on August 8. For now, the Eagles are listed as Conference League participants, but they clearly aren't ready to accept this fate.

Details: Yesterday, the FA Cup holders learned their potential playoff round opponents in the Conference League qualifiers, where they are set to face either Norway's Fredrikstad or Denmark's Midtjylland.

However, by the evening, that article had been deleted, and the link now leads to a 404 error: "The page you are looking for has been moved, deleted, or simply does not exist." Additionally, the club's online calendar makes no mention of these fixtures.

It's still unclear how the club will proceed if demoted to the Conference League, but it's already evident that Crystal Palace are far from accepting this decision.

Reminder: Earlier, the London club accused UEFA and Nottingham Forest—who currently occupy the Eagles' Europa League spot—of double standards.