Iqraam Rayners nominates his Saddowns teammate to play in Europe!

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners has spoken highly of his team-mate Jayden Adams and emphasised that he could have a good future if he decides to pursue a career in Europe.

After arriving from Stellenbosch, the 23-year-old striker has been in fine form and has become an integral part of coach Miguel Cardoso's squad as well, Alongside players Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena.

His performances for Mamelodi Sundowns earned him a chance to return to Hugo Broos' side, and he performed well in the March qualifiers, after losing his place in the national team due to disciplinary issues with the Belgian coach.

What Iqraam Rayners had to say about his team-mates!

Signature striker Rayners spoke with great admiration of his team-mate, saying: I know Jayden’s ability since playing with him at Stellenbosch, I know his qualities also, he’s a good player that’s fit in quickly at Sundowns, I know what he is capable of doing, I’m just happy he is here with us, it’s a good opportunity for him also moving forward in his career, He is technically good, there are many players here that’s also good, they always help him to improve his game, they give him advice because he is still young.

Speaking about his move to Mamelodi Sundowns, Rayners said: He was 12 years old when he joined us in the First Division, he was already good, you could see there’s something there, And I think after the years he improved and improved, I’m happy for him, I think in the next one or two seasons he could go to Europe.