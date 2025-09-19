IOC makes final decision on Russian athletes’ participation at the 2026 Olympics

The ruling is in.

With the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo approaching, one of the most pressing questions concerned the admission of Russian athletes. The decision has now been made.

Details: According to Reuters, the regulations will remain unchanged from 2024. Athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics under a neutral flag and without their national anthems.

A special commission will grant neutral status only to those athletes who have no ties to military structures and have not actively supported the war against Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that Russian and Belarusian teams will not be permitted to participate in team sports.

