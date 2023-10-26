RU RU NG NG
Investigation into FIFA President Infantino completed

Investigation into FIFA President Infantino completed

Yesterday, 07:04
Kenley Ward
Investigation into FIFA President Infantino completed Photo: FIFA Twitter

The FIFA press service announced the completion of the trial against FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

It was conducted by the Swiss prosecutor's office.

The investigation, which has been ongoing since the summer of 2020, concerned allegations of incitement to abuse of power, breach of official secrets and obstruction of criminal prosecution related to meetings between the head of the organization and Michael Lauber, who then served as the Swiss federal prosecutor.

Gianni Infantino has already commented on the decision of the prosecutor's office.

“This is a complete and clear victory for me, for the new FIFA and for justice! It is now clear that the accusations were just attempts by jealous and corrupt people to destroy my reputation. If these people have any decency left, they should at least apologize for their actions and the damage caused. The investigation fully and unequivocally confirms that I have always acted lawfully and honestly, and have always defended the interests of FIFA and football”, - he said.

