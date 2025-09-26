RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Interesting fact! Marko Arnautović breaks goalless streak lasting over 16 years

Interesting fact! Marko Arnautović breaks goalless streak lasting over 16 years

The 36-year-old Austrian ended his goal drought in the Europa League.
Football news Today, 04:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Marko Arnautovic of Austria reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier between Austria and Romania Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

This marks the longest interval between goals scored by a single player in the history of the competition.

Details: In the opening round of the UEFA Europa League, Serbian side Crvena Zvezda played to a draw at home against Scottish club Celtic, thanks to a goal from 36-year-old Austrian Marko Arnautović.

However, the equalizing result wasn't the only highlight for Arnautović. According to the statistical portal OptaJoe, by scoring in the 65th minute, Arnautović ended his goalless streak in UEFA Cup/Europa League competitions, which had lasted 16 years and 217 days.

  • See also: Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Arnautović had last found the net in the Europa League at age 19, when he scored for Twente against Marseille in February 2009. This now stands as the longest gap between goals scored by a single player in the tournament's history.

Arnautović joined Crvena Zvezda this summer as a free agent from Inter Milan.

See also: Former Crvena Zvezda captain Milovanović dies during veterans’ match

Related teams and leagues
FK Crvena Zvezda FK Crvena Zvezda Schedule FK Crvena Zvezda News FK Crvena Zvezda Transfers
Celtic Celtic Schedule Celtic News Celtic Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Olivier Giroud of LOSC LIlle during the pre-season friendly match Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Olivier Giroud secures victory for Lille and storms into the top 3 oldest scorers in Europa League history
No warm-up needed. Antony delivers an assist for Betis in the second match of the season Football news 24 sep 2025, 15:37 No warm-up needed. Antony delivers an assist for Betis in the second match of the season
An incredible player. Dante rewrites UEFA Europa League history Football news 24 sep 2025, 15:22 An incredible player. Dante rewrites UEFA Europa League history
"Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match Football news 24 sep 2025, 13:48 "Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores