Interesting fact! Marko Arnautović breaks goalless streak lasting over 16 years

The 36-year-old Austrian ended his goal drought in the Europa League.

This marks the longest interval between goals scored by a single player in the history of the competition.

Details: In the opening round of the UEFA Europa League, Serbian side Crvena Zvezda played to a draw at home against Scottish club Celtic, thanks to a goal from 36-year-old Austrian Marko Arnautović.

However, the equalizing result wasn't the only highlight for Arnautović. According to the statistical portal OptaJoe, by scoring in the 65th minute, Arnautović ended his goalless streak in UEFA Cup/Europa League competitions, which had lasted 16 years and 217 days.

Arnautović had last found the net in the Europa League at age 19, when he scored for Twente against Marseille in February 2009. This now stands as the longest gap between goals scored by a single player in the tournament's history.

Arnautović joined Crvena Zvezda this summer as a free agent from Inter Milan.

