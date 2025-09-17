Former Crvena Zvezda captain Milovanović dies during veterans’ match
Former captain of Serbian side Crvena Zvezda, Dejan Milovanović, passed away on the evening of September 16 in Belgrade at the age of 42.
Details: During a veterans’ match, the footballer scored a goal in the 7th minute, but shortly after, while preparing to take a corner kick, he collapsed and lost consciousness on the pitch.
Medical staff rushed onto the field and managed to resuscitate the athlete, after which he was taken to hospital. However, according to Sport Klub, Milovanović’s heart could not withstand a second cardiac arrest—doctors confirmed a repeated heart attack, which proved fatal.
