Interesting choice... Andrea Pirlo named new head coach of Dubai United
A new challenge for the Italian football legend.
Football news Today, 04:04Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images
Andrea faces ambitious targets.
Details: Today, the official website of Dubai United, a club competing in the UAE First Division, announced 46-year-old Andrea Pirlo as the team's new head coach.
Last season, the club finished fourth in the league—a result that clearly dissatisfied management and led them to seek out the experienced Italian tactician.
Pirlo began his coaching career in 2020, first taking charge of Juventus' youth team before being promoted to the senior squad. He later managed Turkish side Karagümrük and Italian club Sampdoria.
The details and duration of the contract will be disclosed at a later date.
