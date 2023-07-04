EN RU
Main News Inter Miami could sign another Barcelona legend

Former Barcelona footballer Andres Iniesta may move to Inter Miami, radio station Rac1 reports.

According to the source, the player is negotiating with the American club. The Spaniard is a free agent, so he can move to a new club for free. Also one of the clubs from Saudi Arabia is interested in the player.

39-year-old Iniesta is a graduate of Barcelona. He played for the Catalan club from 2002 to 2018. The last club of the football player was the Japanese “Vissel Kobe”, for which he played 134 matches in all competitions, scored 26 goals and gave 25 assists.

Recall that earlier “Inter Miami” as a free agent signed defender Jordi Alba and striker Lionel Messi. In addition, the American club is in talks with former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets.

“Inter Miami”, gaining 16 points in 19 matches, takes the last, 15th place in the standings of the Eastern Conference. The club is 10 points behind the playoff zone.

