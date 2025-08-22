Inter Miami Aim to Extend Form Against Struggling DC United

Inter Miami return to Major League Soccer duty on Sunday when they travel to Audi Field to face DC United, just days after securing a Leagues Cup semifinal spot with a 2-1 win over Tigres. The match brings together two sides at opposite ends of the table, per Sports Mole: the hosts languishing at the foot of the Eastern Conference, and the visitors still pushing to reach the summit in the West.

Javier Mascherano’s men enter this clash with five victories from their last six games and boast the league’s joint-highest tally of 53 goals alongside Orlando City. Even without Lionel Messi, whose availability remains uncertain, the Herons continue to thrive. Luis Suarez netted two penalties to secure progression in continental competition, while injury concerns over Ian Fray and Jordi Alba may slightly reshape the back line.

For DC United, the season has been defined by struggles. After beginning the campaign with optimism, they now sit bottom of the conference with just 20 points from 27 games. Troy Lesesne departed in June following a collapse against Nashville, and interim boss Kevin Flanagan failed to halt the slide. Rene Weiler has since taken charge, drawing against Montreal to end an eight-game losing streak, but he still awaits his first win.

Team selection remains challenging for the hosts. Joao Peglow and Kristian Fletcher are sidelined with knee injuries, Randall Leal is out with a leg issue, and Hosei Kijima has not yet returned. The emergence of Jackson Hopkins, who finally scored his first MLS goal, is one of the few positives as DC aim to upset the odds.

Recent history also leans in Miami’s favor. After losing their first four encounters against DC, the Herons are unbeaten in five of the last six, including three wins and back-to-back victories. With Miami chasing the Supporters’ Shield and DC desperate for relief, Sunday’s clash highlights the contrasting trajectories of two clubs with very different ambitions.