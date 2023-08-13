Inter have agreed to the transfer of the Brazilian defender

RU RU
Football news Today, 01:50
Brazilian defender Carlos Augusto of Monza is set to move to Inter Milan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

As per the source, the Milan-based club has reached an agreement to loan the player for one year. In the summer of 2024, Inter will be obligated to purchase the player's transfer for 13 million euros. This amount could increase by several million euros due to bonuses. In the Milan team, the Brazilian will replace German defender Robin Gosens, who is transferring to Berlin's Union.

Carlos Augusto, 24 years old, has been playing for Monza since September 2020. He joined the Italian club from Brazilian side Corinthians. The transfer fee was 4.2 million euros. He has played a total of 107 matches for Monza in all tournaments, scored 12 goals, and provided 11 assists.

From 2018 to 2019, Carlos Augusto played for the Brazilian U-20 national team. He played six matches for the Brazilian team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. He received one yellow card.

