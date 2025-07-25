Inter FA Alleges Threats from Liga Mayor in Shocking El Salvador Football Scandal

El Salvador’s top football division has been rocked by controversy following a bombshell accusation from Inter FA. According to Fútbol Centroamérica, club owner Flavio Alvarenga claimed he was threatened by Liga Mayor officials for attempting to change how the club operates, triggering a major rift in the country’s football governance.

In an interview with Fanáticos+, Alvarenga explained that the league mandated fixed ticket prices, but his club — structured as a foundation — opted for symbolic pricing of $1 and $3. “We’ve received threats because of the way we want to manage the team,” he stated. He went further, criticizing the league’s leadership: “There’s a lack of professionalism. Without INDES, I don’t know where our football would be.”

The Liga Mayor responded swiftly. In an appearance on Super Fútbol, First Division president Samuel Gálvez dismissed the accusations and challenged Alvarenga to name those allegedly involved. “He says he was threatened… If that’s true, he should say who did it. He’s just one board member,” Gálvez said, visibly frustrated.

The dispute has laid bare growing fractures between club executives and league authorities. As the scandal unfolds, questions mount over transparency and leadership in Salvadoran football — and the need for institutional reform appears more urgent than ever.

