RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Inter FA Alleges Threats from Liga Mayor in Shocking El Salvador Football Scandal

Inter FA Alleges Threats from Liga Mayor in Shocking El Salvador Football Scandal

Football news Yesterday, 23:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Inter FA Alleges Threats from Liga Mayor in Shocking El Salvador Football Scandal Inter FA Alleges Threats from Liga Mayor in Shocking El Salvador Football Scandal

El Salvador’s top football division has been rocked by controversy following a bombshell accusation from Inter FA. According to Fútbol Centroamérica, club owner Flavio Alvarenga claimed he was threatened by Liga Mayor officials for attempting to change how the club operates, triggering a major rift in the country’s football governance.

In an interview with Fanáticos+, Alvarenga explained that the league mandated fixed ticket prices, but his club — structured as a foundation — opted for symbolic pricing of $1 and $3. “We’ve received threats because of the way we want to manage the team,” he stated. He went further, criticizing the league’s leadership: “There’s a lack of professionalism. Without INDES, I don’t know where our football would be.”

The Liga Mayor responded swiftly. In an appearance on Super Fútbol, First Division president Samuel Gálvez dismissed the accusations and challenged Alvarenga to name those allegedly involved. “He says he was threatened… If that’s true, he should say who did it. He’s just one board member,” Gálvez said, visibly frustrated.

The dispute has laid bare growing fractures between club executives and league authorities. As the scandal unfolds, questions mount over transparency and leadership in Salvadoran football — and the need for institutional reform appears more urgent than ever.

Related teams and leagues
Inter FA Inter FA Schedule Inter FA News
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Los Angeles FC 0 - 1 Portland Timbers Yesterday, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
0
Portland Timbers
1
72’
San Diego FC 1 - 0 Nashville SC Yesterday, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
1
Nashville SC
0
67’
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Rosario Central - : - San Martin San Juan Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Rosario Central
-
San Martin San Juan
-
15:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
18:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Instituto Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Instituto
-
18:00
Inter Miami CF - : - FC Cincinnati Today, 19:15 MLS USA
Inter Miami CF
-
FC Cincinnati
-
19:15
Philadelphia Union - : - Colorado Rapids Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
Colorado Rapids
-
19:30
DC United - : - Austin FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
DC United
-
Austin FC
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - Toronto FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
Toronto FC
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Lyon and Dortmund Target Buonanotte as Brighton Sets €40M Price Tag Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Inter FA Alleges Threats from Liga Mayor in Shocking El Salvador Football Scandal Football news Yesterday, 22:35 Comunicaciones Take Aim at Municipal Ahead of Fiery 334th Guatemalan Clásico Football news Yesterday, 22:05 Saprissa Bolsters Youth System with Keilor Soto’s Quiet Return as Coach Football news Yesterday, 21:35 América Sets Price for Dilrosun, LAFC Yet to Decide on Permanent Deal Football news Yesterday, 21:00 Boca Ends Contract With Rolón After Cup Exit, Signaling Policy Shift Football news Yesterday, 20:00 Ochoa Denies Portimonense Rumors, Still Seeking Club to Keep World Cup Dream Alive Football news Yesterday, 19:30 Neymar Says He’ll Leave Santos If Fans Feel He’s Hurting the Club Football news Yesterday, 19:25 St. Louis City Transfer Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese Side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC Football news Yesterday, 18:50 Boca Backs Russo After Copa Argentina Exit and Acknowledges Internal Crisis
Sport Predictions
Football Today Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Football Today Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Football Today Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Arminia vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 26, 2025 Football Today AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Football Today Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores