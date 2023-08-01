Inter close to signing Italian striker

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, London-based club "West Ham" and Italian national team forward, Gianluca Scamacca, is close to transferring to Milan's "Inter."

The Italian club is ready to pay 25 million euros for the footballer, and the amount may increase by several million euros through bonuses. The forward has already agreed to move to the club in Milan.

Scamacca, 24 years old, has been playing for "West Ham" since the summer of 2022. He joined the English club from "Sassuolo," with the transfer fee amounting to 36 million euros. So far, he has played 27 matches in all competitions for the London club and scored eight goals. As a member of "West Ham," Scamacca won the Conference League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027, with a possible extension for another year.

Since 2021, Scamacca has been playing for the Italian national team. He has appeared in 11 matches in all competitions for Italy but has yet to score a goal or provide an assist.