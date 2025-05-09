Indian Premier League suspended, Pakistan Super League relocates matches abroad

During the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, play was halted due to an air raid alert in the region. This incident sent shockwaves through the entire tournament.

Details: According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, all Premier League matches have been suspended indefinitely due to escalating military tensions with Pakistan. The decision was made immediately following the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Furthermore, as reported by Sky Sports, the Pakistan Super League's management has also taken precautionary measures for safety. However, rather than suspending the championship, the remaining matches will be relocated to the United Arab Emirates.

