Indian football federation falls victim to pranksters. What do Xavi and Guardiola have to do with it?

Recently, we reported that former Barcelona coach Xavi had sent his resume to the Indian Football Federation, a fact confirmed by its top officials. However, the truth turned out to be quite different.

Details: As it turned out, the email from Xavi was a fake. It arrived from what appeared to be the Spaniard’s genuine email address, which initially misled the Indian federation representatives and led them to officially announce that the offer was real. Later, the organization stated that they could not verify the authenticity of the messages, and it emerged that they were, in fact, fraudulent.

What’s more, an email supposedly from Pep Guardiola — who also “expressed” interest in working with the Indian team — also failed verification. The actual shortlist included more realistic candidates: former India boss Stephen Constantine, ex-India international Khalid Jamil, and former Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic.

Reminder: Xavi is currently out of work and will apparently need to brush up on his cybersecurity skills. Guardiola, meanwhile, has spoken about taking a break after his departure from Manchester City.