Independiente’s Coaching Carousel Spins Again Under Grindetti

Julio Vaccari has stepped down as head coach of Independiente following a 1-0 loss to Banfield, becoming the fourth manager to leave since Néstor Grindetti took office as club president. The revolving door in Avellaneda shows no signs of stopping.

Vaccari, who had arrived with promise after his stint at Defensa y Justicia, failed to meet expectations. With just 2 points from 21 in the Clausura and an early Copa Sudamericana exit, his numbers (25 wins, 19 draws and 17 defeats in 61 games) fell short of what the team needed.

The instability dates back to November 2022, during the World Cup, when Leandro Stillitano was appointed. His tenure produced only one win in eight games, a 33 percent success rate. He was followed by Ricardo Zielinski, who oversaw 18 matches and earned 22 points from a possible 54 with a 6-4-8 record.

Carlos Tevez was next. Taking charge in August 2023, the former striker delivered better results: 14 wins, 12 draws and six losses, a 56 percent rate that offered glimpses of improvement. Still, he resigned before completing a year, leaving the club without stability.

Now Vaccari’s departure deepens the crisis, leaving the board searching for a long-term solution. The leading name mentioned is Gustavo Quinteros, available after a short stint at Gremio and known for successful spells with Colo Colo and Vélez Sarsfield.