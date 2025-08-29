Independiente Returns to Clausura Action Against Instituto Amid Turmoil

Independiente will resume its domestic campaign after the incidents in the Copa Sudamericana against Universidad de Chile. According to Infobae, the Avellaneda side will face Instituto on Friday at 9:15 p.m. local time at Estadio Monumental Presidente Perón in Córdoba, in the seventh round of Group B of the 2025 Torneo Clausura. Luis Lobo Medina will referee, with Silvio Trucco overseeing VAR, and the match will be broadcast by TNT Sports.

The club remains surrounded by controversy. Last weekend’s match against Platense was suspended, while Conmebol has yet to issue a ruling on the violent events in Avellaneda, forcing River’s directors, led by Néstor Grindetti, to present their case in Asunción. On the field, the outlook is equally challenging. Coach Julio Vaccari’s team has not won a single game in the Clausura, collecting only two points from five matches to sit at the bottom of the group, though with one game in hand.

Defender Kevin Lomónaco will be absent due to suspension after his red card against Vélez, with Franco Paredes expected to replace him. Vaccari faces mounting pressure after two draws and three defeats in the tournament.

Instituto is also struggling, winless in its last five games with three defeats and two draws. The Córdoba-based side comes off a 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo and sits 13th in Group B with five points. In the annual table, Instituto is edging dangerously close to the relegation zone. The return of captain Fernando Alarcón, available again after suspension, could bring stability to a fragile defense.

Probable lineups



Instituto: Manuel Roffo; Elías Pereyra, Leonel Mosevich, Nicolás Zalazar, Juan Franco; Jonás Acevedo, Gastón Lodico, Stefano Moreyra, Damián Puebla; Manuel Romero, Alex Luna. Coach: Daniel Oldrá.



Independiente: Rodrigo Rey; Federico Vera, Franco Paredes, Sebastián Valdéz, Facundo Zabala; Felipe Loyola, Rodrigo Fernández Cedrés, Luciano Cabral; Santiago Montiel, Gabriel Ávalos, Matías Abaldo. Coach: Julio Vaccari.