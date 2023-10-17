RU RU NG NG
In the dressing room, the scent of alcohol. Capello disclosed details of his time at Real

In the dressing room, the scent of alcohol. Capello disclosed details of his time at Real

Football news Today, 11:58
Steven Perez
In the dressing room, the scent of alcohol. Capello disclosed details of his time at Real

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello has revealed the chaotic state of the dressing room during his second tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu, as reported by Sport.

The Italian took the helm at Madrid for the second time in 2006 and entered a dressing room filled with big names such as David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, Raul, and Ronaldo. However, Capello claims that the players lacked discipline, making it a challenging team to manage.

"Once, Van Nistelrooy came to me and said that there was a smell of alcohol in the dressing room. It was true," Capello stated.

One of the main culprits behind the disorder in the dressing room, according to the manager, was Brazilian striker Ronaldo. Additionally, Ronaldo was carrying excess weight, weighing 94 kilograms. He enjoyed parties and nightlife and encouraged others to do the same.

Capello urged Ronaldo to lose weight as the player's ideal weight was 82 kilograms, but the Brazilian added another ten kilograms.

The relationship between the coach and Ronaldo deteriorated to the point where Capello advised Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi not to sign the player. However, Berlusconi disregarded the advice and signed the Brazilian striker, who stayed at the Italian club for only 18 months.

