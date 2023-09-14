In Germany described the ideal candidate for the position of national team coach

The head of the German Football Association (DFB), Bernd Neuendorf, spoke with reporters about what qualities the next head coach of the German national team should have.

According to him, the organization already has clear ideas about the new mentor.

“We have clear ideas and we approach this in a very systematic way. The new coach must be a persistent, strong and energetic person,” Sky Sport Germany reports the words of the functionary.

As you know, the local football team was left without a head coach on September 10, when Hans-Dieter Flick was fired from his position. This happened after the German national team lost at home in a friendly match to the Japanese team with a score of 1:4.

Along with Flick, his assistants Markus Sorg and Danny Röhl also left the team.

It was previously reported that Julian Nagelsmann is considered the main candidate for the position of head coach of the German national team. Louis van Gaal, Felix Magath and Matthias Sammer were also among the contenders for the position.