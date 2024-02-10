Immobile has scored 200 goals in Serie A. Only two footballers achieved this milestone faster

Lazio's forward Ciro Immobile scored another goal in the 24th round of Serie A, this time against Cagliari.

This strike marked the Italian striker's 200th goal in the top-flight division of the Italian championship. Impressively, he achieved this milestone in just 321 matches.

Thus, Immobile became the third player in Serie A history to reach the 200-goal mark, in terms of speed. Only Giuseppe Meazza (296 matches) and Gunnar Nordahl (238 matches) accomplished this feat in fewer games.

Immobile reached this milestone faster than Silvio Piola (363 matches), Antonio Di Natale (400), Jose Altafini (407), Roberto Baggio (443), and Francesco Totti (466).

The 33-year-old forward has been representing Lazio since 2016. Ciro has played 258 matches in Serie A for Lazio (scoring 168 goals), 47 for Torino (27 goals), 33 for Genoa (5 goals), and 3 for Juventus.