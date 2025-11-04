Imade Wins Liga F Player of the Month

Real Sociedad star rewarded for stellar October form

Real Sociedad forward Edna Imade has been named the Spanish Liga F Player of the Month for October. The 25-year-old Nigerian international was in outstanding form, scoring five goals in just three league matches.

Her biggest contribution was the decisive 37th-minute penalty in the historic 1-0 victory over Barcelona last weekend. The goal handed the Catalan giants their first away league defeat since May 2023.

On loan from Bayern Munich, Imade now has seven goals this season, playing a crucial part in Real Sociedad's impressive campaign.