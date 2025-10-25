"I'm focused on Manchester United!" – Bruno Fernandes addresses transfer rumors

Manchester United's leader makes it clear: his loyalty lies with the club

Portuguese midfielder and Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes has responded to speculation about a potential move away from Old Trafford.

Details: In a brief comment to The Athletic, Portugal's international Bruno Fernandes spoke about his club future.

My focus is Manchester United. My agent knows my way of working. If he wants to talk to me, it will be after the World Cup. Until then, I won't talk to anyone!

This season, Fernandes has made nine appearances for Manchester United, netting two goals and providing one assist. The midfielder's current contract at Old Trafford runs until 2027, while Transfermarkt values the Portuguese star at €45 million.

