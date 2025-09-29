Ignacio Ambriz Returns to Club León for Second Spell as Head Coach

Club León confirmed on Monday the return of Ignacio Ambriz as head coach, marking his second spell with the Mexican club. ESPN reported that the move was finalized a day after Eduardo Berizzo resigned following a 2-0 defeat to Juárez, a decision that the board described as “an act of nobility rarely seen in football.”

Ambriz previously managed León between 2018 and 2021, leading the team to the Guardianes 2020 championship. His comeback is aimed at restoring stability and results during a difficult Apertura 2025 campaign, in which the club has collected 12 points from 11 matches, with three wins, three draws and five losses.

The statement from León highlighted Berizzo’s gesture in stepping down, noting it was a mutual agreement. The Argentine coach had arrived earlier this year but struggled to turn performances into consistent results, ultimately prompting his departure.

With Ambriz, the board is turning to a familiar figure with proven success at the club. His task will be to revitalize the squad and reestablish León as a contender in Liga MX.

Fans welcomed the announcement on social media, recalling the title-winning run under Ambriz five years ago. Supporters now hope his experience and knowledge of the team can serve as a catalyst for a turnaround in the current season.