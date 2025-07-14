Iga Świątek and Jannik Sinner danced at the Wimbledon Champions' Dinner

Tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek, who clinched the men's and women's singles titles at Wimbledon, were honored guests at the traditional Champions' Dinner. During the event, the two champions shared a brief dance together, charming the audience with their chemistry on the floor.

Later, Iga took to her Instagram page to reflect on the evening and her dance with Sinner.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life and probably I never will. The way @wimbledon celebrates our sport is something else. I will cherish these memories forever. Thank you so much. Congratulations @janniksin on making your dream come true. I'm so happy for you and your team," wrote Iga.

A new pairing uphold a Wimbledon tradition ✨



Take it away, @iga_swiatek and @janniksin... pic.twitter.com/qrYBfL0Vkq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2025

It's worth noting that both Sinner and Świątek captured their first-ever Wimbledon titles. Świątek, known as the queen of clay, has historically struggled on grass. By the age of 24, she had already won Roland Garros four times and lifted the US Open trophy in 2022.