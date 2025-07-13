A new king! Jannik Sinner wins Wimbledon for the first time in his career

Italian sensation Jannik Sinner has claimed his maiden Wimbledon title. In the championship match, the world No. 1 overcame Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Alcaraz took the opening set, but Sinner held his serve throughout the next two sets to seize the lead. The decisive moment came in the fourth set, where the Italian earned an early break and confidently closed out the match for the victory.

Wimbledon. Men's final

Jannik Sinner (Italy, 1) — Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 2) — 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4.

S1NNER 🏆



World No.1 Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to claim his first Wimbledon title 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/s9wjDI1gZS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Notably, this is the first time Alcaraz has lost a Wimbledon final after back-to-back triumphs. Sinner, in turn, won his fourth Grand Slam title and became the first Italian to win a Major on grass.

The only major where Sinner has yet to taste victory remains Roland Garros.

Interestingly, since the 2024 US Open, Sinner, as the world No. 1, has reached the final of every Grand Slam tournament he has entered.