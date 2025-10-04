Ifeoma Onumonu Retires from Football at 31

Super Falcons forward bids emotional farewell to playing career

Nigeria international Ifeoma Onumonu has officially retired from professional football at the age of 31, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than two decades.

The Super Falcons striker shared the news in an Instagram post where she expressed gratitude for her journey and the people who supported her along the way.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I bid farewell to my playing career on the pitch,” Onumonu wrote.

Born in California, Onumonu discovered football at the age of eight while playing for her local youth team, Magic. Her early love for the game took her across the United States, Europe, and then to the Nigerian national team.

“All I wanted to do was run as fast as I could and score,” she recalled. “I didn’t much care about winning or losing; I just loved playing. I loved discovering what my body could do and what I could do with the ball.”

At club level, Onumonu played for Montpellier in France and several teams in the National Women’s Soccer League – including Portland Thorns, Boston Breakers, Utah Royals, Reign FC, and Gotham FC.

She switched allegiance to Nigeria in 2021 and went on to represent the Super Falcons at the Olympics, FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, winning the team’s record 10th continental crown.

“Now, 22 years later, I feel I have reached a natural conclusion to that discovery,” she said.

Though retiring as a player, Onumonu stressed her continued love for the game.

“This is not a goodbye to football, but a new beginning. I am excited to explore opportunities off the pitch… my love and devotion for this game will never waver.”