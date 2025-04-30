“I pay you a lot of money.” Dladla reveals Motsepe used to shout at Mamelodi Sundowns players

Former Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe, now head of the Confederation of African Football, took a new approach to rewarding South African footballers—so much so that he would even raise his voice at players.

Details: Ex-Sundowns player Josta Dladla admitted that Motsepe used to shout at Surprise Moriri for driving a cheap car, despite having the means for something far more prestigious. Motsepe wanted to make it clear that his players were well compensated.

Quote: “This guy even wanted us to drive the best cars. He would shout at Surprise for driving a Toyota Conquest. He’d ask, ‘Who owns that car?’ and we’d reply that it belonged to Moriri. He’d yell, ‘Surprise, I pay you a lot of money and you drive that car?’ Eventually, he bought an Audi A3, but the Conquest was still there. Motsepe would remind us that he pays us a lot, so we should be buying houses,” Dladla said on the George Mokoena Podcast.

Reminder: Previously, Motsepe himself acknowledged that Mamelodi Sundowns’ salary levels can compete with Scandinavian leagues.