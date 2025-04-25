CAF president believes Mamelodi Sundowns are competitive with European leagues in terms of salary

Sometimes African teams find it difficult to retain players as other clubs, including those from Europe, offer them better financial terms. This is not the case for Mamelodi Sundowns, who can manage to do so.

Details: Former club president and current CAF head Patrice Motsepe believes that “Masandawana” can compete with clubs from Scandinavia and Greece in terms of the salaries the club offers players, which keeps them from moving to Europe.

Quote: "What will have a big impact on ensuring that the best African players remain in Africa is that we must pay them well. We must pay them competitively. And I know from my experience at Sundowns that we competed with Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greece. And we would ask players, 'Okay, how much are you earning there? And we can pay you that.' They would prefer to be in Africa. I am proud of what many of our African clubs are doing, making huge sacrifices. And some of them are making huge financial sacrifices because they don't have the means," said Motsepe.

Reminder: Previously, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso admitted that he made a mistake after the match against Al-Ahly.