"I have to do this," said Andy Ruiz, as he aims to reclaim the championship title

Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz, the former heavyweight champion, is set to face Jarrell Miller in an upcoming bout.

As Ruiz himself revealed, he is determined to reclaim the championship title. Despite a two-year hiatus from the ring, he has continued to train and prepare. Ruiz expressed that he remains motivated and is eager to regain everything he once had.

"Yes, I had a two-year break, but that doesn't mean I was away from the gym. I was still training and remained disciplined. Despite my ups and downs, God has been with me, and that's why we're going to win on Saturday night. I had it all, and I want to get it back. I was the heavyweight world champion, and then, suddenly, it was all gone. I want to regain that, and I have to do it. I know exactly what I did wrong and what I need to do to get it all back," Ruiz stated.

Additionally, Ruiz has mentioned that he would like to have a third fight against British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.