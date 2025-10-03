"I have nothing left to prove" - Fernando Alonso reflects on the end of his career

The two-time Formula 1 world champion plans to compete in 2026.

Alonso puts the team first, not his personal ambitions.

Details: In an interview with Motorsport, 44-year-old two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso stated that next year will be pivotal for his career, despite currently feeling great:

"Since I don't have a crystal ball, I gave an answer that will always be relevant. I think up until May, I will feel this way. If I have a car that I enjoy driving and can achieve some results with, then maybe... I will always discuss with Lawrence and the team what their needs are, and the team will come first, I will come second. I don't need to race to prove anything. I'm satisfied with my career and feel very fortunate to have spent so many years here. Now it's the right time to help the team and enjoy myself, so next year I'll have to do that every day," Alonso admitted.

Alonso believes that if his race car is fast enough, it could help him finish his career on a high note. Fernando also shared his opinion on the recent changes to Formula 1 regulations:

"I'm definitely looking forward to next year, studying what the rules give to the drivers—hopefully more than this year—but I still think there are too many automatic safety devices and too much is monitored by the FIA, and you can't really play around with them. I think next year's regulations still have a lot of restrictions."

It was previously reported that Formula 1 will introduce significant changes to the cars, including more driver-controlled features. For more experienced drivers, this could open up new opportunities.

