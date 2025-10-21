Hugo Broos should not ignore Thembinkosi Lorch’s exploits in Morocco

Ex-Pirates and Sundowns midfielder enjoying his game in North Africa despite Bafana Bafana snub

Hugo Broos will find it hard to keep on ignoring Thembinkosi Lorch for Bafana Bafana. The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is having a blinder of a start to his Moroccan campaign.

For the Moroccan giants, Wydad Casablanca, Lorch has scored two goals and also registered 2 assists in the five games played so far.

Actually, Lorch started showing glimpses of former self at Club World Cup in USA when he was one of the outstanding players for the North African side.

It is still a mystery why he has not been considered for the national side given his pedigree and top performances week in and week out.

Infact, even Sundowns made an error in letting Lorch go given that the injury prone Themba Zwane is playing similar style to Lorch.

Zwane continues to be in and out of the Chloorkop medical room instead of being in and out of the pitch and that is something which has hampered his game at both club and international level.

Lorch is one player who could fill that void with ease and he has shown with his splendid displays in the Bolota Pro League.

It could be that Lorch can be one of the big surprises for Bafana in the near future should he continue with such performances in Morocco.